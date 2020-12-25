ONLINE: Wisconsin Ensemble Project

media release: Wisconsin Ensemble Project (WE Project) presents its inaugural concert in partnership with The Foundation for Black Women's Wellness. This is their first in a series of performances to benefit local and international organizations. This production offers viewers a meaningful program which leads to direct impact. You will hear the story and see the face of FFBWW woven throughout chamber music by Black women composers. Pieces include Jessie Montgomery's "Strum" and "Voodoo Dolls", Dorothy Rudd Moore's "Modes", and Florence Price's String Quartet in G Major. WE Project members and performers are local, professional musicians who work together in the Madison Symphony and Wisconsin Chamber Orchestras: Leanne League, Mary Theodore, Christopher Dozoryst and Karl Lavine.

"WE Project is rooted in the quartet's desire to not only delve deeply into chamber music repertoire, but also to address some of the many, pressing social justice issues of our time," says member Mary Theodore. When exploring organizations to partner with for their first project, the quartet was struck by the compelling story of the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness. "We felt strongly about the work of the Foundation as we learned more about their mission to eliminate the startling health and economic disparities Black women face in our community."

Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness CEO Lisa Peyton-Caire, who launched the Black women’s health advocacy organization in 2012, says the concert is a beautiful example of how community and organizations can partner to drive social change together. “We are elated that WE Project chose us as their first benefit recipient, and that our mission and work to transform Black women’s health in Wisconsin resonated with them”, says Peyton-Caire. “We know that ultimately it takes all of our effort to solve the inequities in our community, and this benefit concert is a beautiful example of the loving and creative ways we can join forces to do this.”

The recorded production will be available at wisconsinensembleproject. com from 6pm on 12/25 through 6pm on 1/3. Contributions are accepted through the site. Contributions help to cover basic production costs and get funds directly into the hands of this very worthy organization which, most importantly, brings aid to the people they serve.