ONLINE: Wisconsin Ensemble Project

media release: Wisconsin Ensemble Project is partnering with United Way of Dane County to support their work in housing stability and homelessness prevention. Join us on Friday, May 14 at 6:00 pm for a virtual performance featuring music of Beethoven, Daniel Bernard Roumain, and Florence Price. And learn more about how you can support important work being done to get more individuals and families on pathways towards stability. Donations highly encouraged but not required. Program available for 72 hours. Register here. Musicians Leanne League, Mary Theodore, Jen Paulson, and Karl Lavine.

WE Project partners with area organizations to bring awareness to some of the many, pressing social justice issues of our time. WE Project hopes to cultivate a larger network of strong community relationships through chamber music. We partnered with the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness for our first project and are very excited to be partnering with United Way for this project. Learn more about this program and the composers on our EVENTS page.

The musicians of WE Project perform together in the Madison Symphony and Wisconsin Chamber Orchestras and have played chamber music together on numerous occasions in the past. This event is sure to be full of inspiration and information that’ll help move the needle for families in need of employment and housing security.

Musician Bios

Mary Theodore, a Madison resident, is originally from New York State. In her desire to explore the Pacific Northwest, she took her studies to the University of Washington in Seattle. There, she earned her Doctor of Musical Arts degree in violin with teacher Ronald Patterson as well as her Master's and Bachelor's degrees in violin and a Graduate Theory Certificate. Mary has also studied privately with Joey Corpus in New York City and performed in master classes led by such distinguished artists as Joseph Silverstein, Charles Castleman, and Norman Carroll. She has extensive orchestral experience and has been a member of both the Madison Symphony and Wisconsin Chamber Orchestras since 2006. She has also freelanced in the New York City area and played on the film scores for major motion pictures. Mary loves chamber music and spent four years as Founder/Artistic Director of Sound Ensemble Wisconsin and is thrilled to now be working with Wisconsin Ensemble Project (WE Project).

Leanne League teaches violin and viola at UW-Whitewater, and is the assistant concertmaster of the Madison Symphony and Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. As a chamber musician, Leanne performs with the UW-Whitewater Piano Trio and has played with many groups including the Illinois Chamber Music Festival, the Token Creek Festival, Just Bach, the Ancora String Quartet, and the Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society. Other projects includes a performance of the Beethoven Violin Concerto in March 2020 and a presentation on violin pedagogy at the national American String Teachers Convention in Spring 2021.

Karl Lavine is Principal cellist for the Madison Symphony Orchestra and the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. As a member of the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s Heartstrings Quartet Program, Karl performs in many special needs communities throughout the Madison area. Karl appears regularly at John and Rose Mary Harbison’s Token Creek Festival in Wisconsin. He has held faculty positions at Luther College, Illinois Wesleyan University and UW Whitewater. As a past member of the Milwaukee based contemporary music ensemble, Present Music, Karl has recorded compositions with the ensemble as well as solo repertoire. He is also a member of the Kepler Quartet, a string quartet which resulted from performances of works of American composer Ben Johnston. With the help of generous grants from the Aaron Copland Recording Foundation and support from New World Records, the Kepler Quartet has recently finished recording the complete string quartets of Ben Johnston under the New World Records label.

Violist Jennifer Clare Paulson is a member the Madison Symphony Orchestra. In addition to performing in regional orchestral and chamber music settings, she has collaborated with new/experimental music ensembles based in Chicago including Kyle Bruckmann’s Wrack, Guillermo Gregorio’s Madi Ensemble and Ken Vandermark’s Audio One. JCP also plays fiddle with bluegrass band Milkhouse Radio, teaches out of her own studio and works at Spruce Tree Music and Repair, where she repairs and restores new and vintage string instruments.