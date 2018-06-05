Wisconsin Entrepreneurs' Conference
UW Union South 1308 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: The two-day 16th annual Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference is one of the Midwest’s premiere “how-to,” hands-on events for entrepreneurs of all ages and experience levels. Attendees range from ‘treps who are still developing their ideas to emerging company leaders who have already attracted angel and/or venture funding. These businesses cover a broad span of categories, from information technology to cleantech, from advanced manufacturing to the life sciences, and from business services to consulting.
Conference highlights included (see agenda page):
- Plenary panel(s) and/or keynote speaker(s) to shape and guide the scope of the two day conference
- The 15th annual “Seize the Day” award winner TBA!
- Presentations by the “Diligent Dozen” in the Governor’s Business Plan Contest
- 15 panel discussions (seminars) for emerging companies: – focused on the themes of “Launch, Grow and Succeed”
- Wisconsin Innovation Showcase featured companies from around the state
- Awards ceremony for Governor’s Business Plan Contest, featuring the 2017 Wisconsin YES! winner
- Plenty of chances to connect with seasoned entrepreneurs and investors over food and refreshments, including a reception to celebrate Wisconsin entrepreneurs!