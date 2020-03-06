Wisconsin Environmental Health Network Conference

UW Health Sciences Learning Center 750 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: The Wisconsin Environmental Health Network (WEHN) hosts an annual conference focused on environmental health. The conference features recognized speakers and an environmental justice panel. This conference also provides an opportunity for scientists, researchers, healthcare professionals, environmental advocates and concerned citizens to network and make connections.  

UW Health Sciences Learning Center 750 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin
Environment, Health & Fitness
608-232-9945
