Wisconsin Farm Experience

press release: Your trip to Fountain Prairie Farm in Fall River will include a wagon ride across the property while you learn about the farm’s history, conservation practices in use, and local food production. You’ll have the opportunity to see native wildlife in their habitat and meet farm animals. Your tour also includes a guided walk-through of the historic farm house which was once used for country dances and a bed-and-breakfast retreat.

Learn about prairie and wetland ecosystems

Tour a 120 year-old farm house

Meet the Scottish Highland cattle

Saturday June 29, from 10am to 12pm or Sunday June 30, from 1pm to 3pm, Fountain Prairie Farms. W1901 State Rd 16, Fall River WI 53932. Tickets are $5 and available through Eventbrite.