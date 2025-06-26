Wisconsin Farmers Union Day Camp

media release: Farmers Union Day Camps are returning to communities across Wisconsin this summer. These free, one-day events are open to all youth and aim to inspire the next generation of leaders through hands-on learning rooted in cooperation, community, and agriculture. Several of the camps will take place on working farms, offering a unique, immersive experience.

Organized by local and county Farmers Union chapters, these camps bring the energy and purpose of the Wisconsin Farmers Union (WFU) youth program directly into local communities. Campers will participate in hands-on activities focused on agriculture, cooperatives, leadership development, and the essential role of family farms in sustaining strong rural communities. For youth enrolled in the WFU Youth Program, attending a day camp fulfills a program requirement.

Camps are free and open to the public, with pre-registration encouraged at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events. For more information, contact Elizabeth Yost, Camp Manager, or Camp@WisconsinFarmersUnion.com or (715) 382-0921. Learn more about the youth program and Farmers Union Camps at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/youth-camp.

SOUTH CENTRAL ⎯ Thursday, June 26, 2025 (9:00 AM - 2:00 PM)

Still Point Flower Farm, W886 State Road 92, Brooklyn, 53521 - Register

Wisconsin Farmers Union, a member-driven organization, is committed to enhancing the quality of life for family farmers, rural communities, and all people through educational opportunities, cooperative endeavors, and civic engagement.