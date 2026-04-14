Wisconsin Farmers Union Open House

media release: Wisconsin Farmers Union (WFU), in partnership with its Dane County chapter, is set to host an April 30 open house to welcome the public into its new office in Madison.

The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. at 303 S. Paterson St., Suite 200*. Open to all, this casual gathering will be a chance for attendees to learn more about WFU, visit with staff and local chapter officers, and tour the new space. There will be remarks around 5:15 p.m. from WFU Executive Director Danielle Endvick, WFU President Darin Von Ruden, and Dane County Chapter President Jeanne Lydon. Light refreshments will be available.

WFU’s Madison-based staff recently moved from their old office location on Mifflin Street into the new space on South Paterson Street. One of the goals of the relocation is to provide a more accessible WFU office for members and partners to visit.

“While our membership is spread across rural communities throughout Wisconsin, some of our most important work happens in Madison, where we serve as a voice for family farmers at the Capitol,” Endvick said. “We’re excited to have a welcoming space where members, partners, and policymakers can stop in, connect with our team, and engage with the work of Farmers Union. It will help strengthen our coalition work and ensure the perspectives of family farmers remain part of the conversations shaping Wisconsin’s future.”

*Please note that the WFU office space is located on the second floor of the building, with only stairway access.

Wisconsin Farmers Union is a member-driven organization committed to enhancing the quality of life for family farmers, rural communities, and all people through education, cooperative development, and civic engagement. More information is available at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com.