Wisconsin Fear Fest

Dodge County Fairgrounds, Beaver Dam State Highway 33, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin 53916

media release: Coming to the Dodge County Fairgrounds October 8-31 Fridays, Saturdays, and Halloween night. Midway opens at 6 PM, Haunts 7-11 PM. Online tickets available at https://www.clover.com/online-ordering/WisconsinFearFest

  • 2 Haunted houses
  • Axe throwing
  • Haunted Hayride
  • Paintball Shooting Gallery
  • Food, Beverages, Beer
  • Entertainment and more

Something for everyone

Don’t miss Wisconsin Fear Fest

Dodge County Fairgrounds, Beaver Dam State Highway 33, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin 53916
920-885-3586
Halloween, Recreation
920-885-3586
