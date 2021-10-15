Wisconsin Fear Fest
to
Dodge County Fairgrounds, Beaver Dam State Highway 33, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin 53916
media release: Coming to the Dodge County Fairgrounds October 8-31 Fridays, Saturdays, and Halloween night. Midway opens at 6 PM, Haunts 7-11 PM. Online tickets available at https://www.clover.com/online-ordering/WisconsinFearFest
- 2 Haunted houses
- Axe throwing
- Haunted Hayride
- Paintball Shooting Gallery
- Food, Beverages, Beer
- Entertainment and more
Something for everyone
Don’t miss Wisconsin Fear Fest