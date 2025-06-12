Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets 75th Anniversary Conference

media release: The Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets (WFOP) will hold its 75th Anniversary Conference on June 12-15 at Madison’s Concourse Hotel. The keynote presenter is acclaimed poet and essayist, Ross Gay, who will participate in a Poets’ Pickup Basketball Game, lead a workshop and read from his work.

New York Times bestselling writer Ross Gay is the author of four books of poetry and three essay collections. His awards include the PEN American Literary Jean Stein Award, the National Book Critics Circle Award and the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award. More information at rossgay.net

Free public events include:

· As part of WFOP’s mission to nurture emerging poets, readings and workshops from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Friday June 13 are free and open to high school and college students, at the Concourse Hotel 1 W. Dayton St. Students do not need to pre-register.

· Poets’ Pickup Basketball Game from 9:30–10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 14 at Madison East High School, 2222 East Washington Ave, off 4th St. No admission charge.

· An exhibit at UW-Madison’s Memorial Library. Curated by WFOP, Wisconsin Historical Society, and UW-Madison Memorial Library, the exhibit features 19th century poetry publications and manuscripts as well as materials documenting the history of poetry and WFOP, one of the oldest continuously operating poetry organizations in the state.

Registration opportunities include full-conference options as well as exclusive Saturday options for only the headliner program and gala. Other conference activities include book sales by Madison’s A Room of One’s Own bookstore; many poetry readings and workshops; a Creative Spring Yoga class; and a Diamond Anniversary Gala with dinner. Wisconsin Poet Laureate Brenda Cardenas, Madison Poet Laureate Steven Espada Dawson, and Madison Youth Poet Justin Russell will read. The WFOP, founded in Madison, is a non-profit dedicated to reading, writing, and advocating poetry with the hope that Wisconsin citizens can become more aware and appreciative of our poets and poetic heritage. More information at WFOP.org

Non-member registration for the full conference is $125 before May 1 and $175 after. Registration at the door is also $175.

Saturday only (including the gala) is $100 before May 1 and $150 after. Registration at the door is also $150.

Gala only is $40 before May 1 and $50 after. Registration at the door is also $50.

Registration INCLUDES Friday night reception, breakfast, lunch and gala dinner on Saturday. Registration is NON-REFUNDABLE.

Registration INCLUDES a 1-year membership to WFOP.