Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets 2025 Calendar Reading

media release: The Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets 2025 Calendar showcase for poets from the South Central region will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at the Sequoya Branch of the Madison Public Library, from 1:00-3:00 pm. The library is located at 4340 Tokay Blvd in Madison. Join us for a wonderful afternoon of poetry that celebrates the calendar theme, SHINE. Light refreshments will be served.