Gone fishin’: Fisherpeople will fall hook, line and sinker for the Madison Fishing Expo, where they’ll find all things piscatory under one roof. As they say, “A bad day fishing is better than a good day working.” Of course, they also say, “Fishing is the sport of drowning worms.”

Friday – 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.

Saturday – 9:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Sunday – 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

The Wisconsin Fishing Expo was “spawned” from The Madison Fishing Expo, the largest consumer fishing show in the Midwest. Each year, 20,000 attendees pack the Alliant Energy Center Exposition Hall, in Madison, Wisconsin to enjoy this annual fishing tradition. The Expo is, itself, an annual event that helps promote the sport of fishing to enthusiasts of all ages. Today, more than ever, it is important to understand that a fishing rod is a tool that will inspire wholesome family memories in a way that video games or smart phones can’t touch. And, while you will find hundreds of exhibits – including hard to find lures, leading brands in the industry, great deals on boats, and fishing trips of a lifetime- attendees will also have the chance to enjoy one-on-one time with members of the leading nonprofit fishing clubs from across the state, each one eager to help attendees improve their fishing skills for a lifetime.

The Wisconsin Fishing Expo experience doesn’t just offer products and services, but an avenue to make fishing a lifetime hobby that will help families stick together. In fact, portions of the proceeds from the show even help fund projects that make fishing better right here in the State of Wisconsin.