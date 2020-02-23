Wisconsin for Bernie Coalition Kick-off

press release: Join us for our first Wisconsin for Bernie Coalition Kickoff event! Our Wisconsin Revolution, Badgers for Bernie, Socialist Alternative and others will be joining forces to ensure a WIN for Bernie here in Wisconsin and beyond. We will be organizing and mobilizing Wisconsinites from across the state and this is your opportunity to join the movement. You will be able to sign up to host/attend canvassing, phone/text-banking, debate watch parties, GOTV efforts in neighboring states, and more. There will also be an info session about how to become a delegate for Bernie. We're going to be filming a promo video during the kickoff and welcome your participation if you would like to be a part of it. Please feel free to bring anything meaningful for your shot (i.e. flags, banners, signs, etc.). We look forward to seeing you there!

3:30 PM to 6:30 PM, Sunday, February 23, 2020, Madison Labor Temple, 1602 S Park St #106 · Madison