media release: Wisconsin’s forests have long enriched our state’s economy and quality of life. In early December 2024, Wisconsin’s Green Fire published our newest Opportunities Now paper: Wisconsin Forests at Risk: Engaging Wisconsinites in Another Century of Forest Conservation.

This report provides a broad overview of big threats facing Wisconsin’s forests, yet it is also a call to action. Join us for a free webinar with our forest experts on Jan. 15, 2025 from 12:00-1:00pm CT.