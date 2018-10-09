Wisconsin Freight: Recognizing the Local Connection

press release: As a continuation of Governor Scott Walker's Freight Friendly Wisconsin Initiative, this gathering of freight industry stakeholders from the private and public sectors will focus on the critical role that local roads play in the freight transportation chain. Three different panels, comprised of representatives from the private and public sectors, will discuss ways to protect and invest in local transportation systems. Panel topics include:

Strengthening Local Transportation Systems

Infrastructure Protection

Funding Strategies

Please join us in the discussion and learn more about these topics from law enforcement, local government, and private freight carriers and shippers.

A catered lunch is included in your registration fee. If you would like a vegetarian version of the lunch, please send your request to freight@dot.wi.gov

This will be the sixth Governor's Freight Industry Summit.

Tickets will be available the day of the Summit for $55.