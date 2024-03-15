media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes the Wisconsin Gagok Ensemble for an evening of Korean art songs on the theme of "Springtime," on Friday, March 15, 2024 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $15 general advance and $10 ALL members/students advance online, or $20 at the door for everyone. Tickets available at https://wisgagokensemble.bpt.me

The term "gagok" translates directly to Art Song, a genre of Korean vocal music. This "Springtime" themed program will consist of 13 songs, featuring Korean composers.

Starting in the early 20th century, many Korean composers were trained in western European techniques. The program features many songs firmly in the romantic style, with lush harmonies, soaring melodies, and themes of springtime, nature, and flowers. Other songs weave together traditional Korean folk melodies and rhythms with western harmonies. Vivid images of picturesque landscapes featuring a cacophony of birdsong and the eternal hope of spring flowers unfold throughout the program. The music explores the range of emotions from a land of devastating beauty that has experienced cycles of war and occupation and peace and prosperity, and throughout the centuries has maintained a distinct cultural profile that continues to evolve to this day. The songs will be performed entirely in Korean; texts and translations are provided.