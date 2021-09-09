Wisconsin Geology & Paleontology

press release: The Lussier Family Heritage Center will be hosting a variety of speakers throughout the summer. Gates open at 5:30 PM and the presentation starts at 6:00 PM. Please bring your own chairs or blankets and set up 6 ft. from other attendees. Arrive early to get some dinner from a local food truck and drinks from Delta Beer Lab. These talks are FREE but there is a recommended donation of $10. Registration is not required but it is strongly encouraged.

Travel through deep time to discover some surprising stories of Wisconsin's geological past featuring volcanoes, tropical seas, and mastodons! We will focus on three very different times in our state's history and examine rocks and fossils which help us piece together how very different it used to be here.