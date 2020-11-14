ONLINE: Wisconsin Green Party Fall Gathering

media release: Join us for the Wisconsin Green Party 2020 Fall Gathering at 10am on Saturday November 14, 2020 with special guests Howie Hawkins, Lisa Savage, and Angela Walker!

Right now, countless people are wondering: what's next after the 2020 election? With the corporate two-party system sure to keep failing our country, it's critical that we come together to build a people-powered alternative.

We'll be joined for this important discussion by special guests Howie Hawkins, 2020 Green Party Presidential candidate, Angela Walker, 2020 VP candidate and Milwaukee native, and Lisa Savage, 2020 candidate for U.S. Senate in Maine's historic ranked-choice voting election.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic this gathering will be a video-conference. You will be emailed zoom connection info after you RSVP.

This gathering is the WIGP's state membership meeting, and all dues-paying WIGP members in good standing will be eligible to participate in discussion, decision-making and voting.

You can become a dues-paying member of the WIGP or renew your membership here. To see the Facebook event and invite friends, go here (note that if you want to register, you still need to RSVP).

Come with your ideas about how to grow the Green Party and support allied movements for peace, justice, democracy, and ecology!

The agenda will include election of WIGP officers and members of the WIGP Coordinating Council, changes to our bylaws, special guests, and discussion on building a strong party for the people from the bottom up.

We will be electing officers, including one co-chair, operations treasurer, elections treasurer, recording secretary, correspondence secretary, members of the WIGP coordinating council, and delegates to the GP-US national committee (including alternates). If you would like to run for an officer position, you can see more information about open positions and submit a self-nomination here.

Proposed changes to the bylaws can be found on the RSVP page.

Check back here for agenda updates and other news. We will be sending emails to members with updates, and making announcements on our Wisconsin Green Party Facebook page and @WIGreens Twitter account.

Please join us for the 2020 WIGP Fall Gathering and help build the movement for people, planet, and peace over profit!

DRAFT AGENDA:

10AM - Meeting begins

Welcome from WIGP Co-chairs

Introductions

10:15 - Business Meeting begins

Co-chair reports

Committee Reports - Elections, Membership, Finance, Communications, Platform and Policy, IT

National Committee report

Local chapter reports

Call for volunteers and organizers

Announcements

10:45 - Hearing and discussion of bylaws changes proposals

11AM - Officer Elections - Nominations and speeches

Co-Chair

Operations Treasurer

Elections Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Correspondence Secretary

2 National Committee Delegates

2 National Committee Alternates

District 1-8 Coordinating Council Rep

Local chapter CC Reps

Up to 8 at-large CC Reps

12PM - Lunch break

1PM - Meeting resumes

Continue any unfinished business from the morning agenda

Begin group discussion: What's next? Building the movement for people, planet, and peace from the bottom up

Special guest speakers for presentations and Q&A:

2:30 - Howie Hawkins

3:00 - Lisa Savage

3:30 - Angela Walker

4:00 - Official meeting ends; optional discussion period begins