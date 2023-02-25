Wisconsin Green Party Winter Gathering

media release: The Wisconsin Green Party will hold a 2023 Winter Gathering state membership meeting on Saturday February 25, 2023.

The goal of this gathering will be to hold open discussion on the priorities of the WI Green Party, and to help members get involved with the party to take action on those priorities.

This gathering will be held virtually via Zoom. Members will be sent information about how to join the gathering online after they RSVP on this webpage.

As a WIGP membership meeting, all dues-paying WIGP members in good standing will be eligible to participate. You can become a dues-paying member of the WIGP or renew your membership at https://www.wisconsingreenparty.org/contribute

Come with your ideas about how to grow the Green Party and support allied movements for peace, justice, democracy, and ecology!

Check this webpage for agenda updates and other news.

You can RSVP and invite friends on Facebook here.

We will be sending emails to members with updates, and making announcements on our Facebook page and Twitter account.

Please join us for the 2023 WIGP Winter Gathering and help build the movement for people, planet, and peace over profit!

DRAFT AGENDA:

12pm: Welcome and introductions

12:15pm: Co-chairs' statements on the current political moment

12:30pm: Reports from committees and local chapters

12:55pm: BREAK

1:00pm: Open discussion: What would you like the Green Party to work on?

The Wisconsin Green Party recently sent a survey to our members asking what issues matter to them and what they'd like the Green Party to work on. In this discussion we hope to hear more from WIGP members about the issues that are important to them and how we can organize as Greens to make a real difference and build an effective movement.

Some issues that have come up in the survey and initial discussions include climate change; clean water; affordable housing, education and daycare; nonviolence in our communities; anti-war and anti-imperialism; racial justice; and man-made environmental disasters like the recent derailment and chemical fire in East Palestine, Ohio.

This is your party - what would YOU like the Green Party to work on?

1:55pm: BREAK

2:00pm: Continue discussion: What would you like the Green Party to work on?

As we continue the discussion, we'd like to connect the dots from issues we care about to how we as the Green Party can effectively organize to make a difference on these issues, and how members can help. We'll also discuss 2023 elections and upcoming 2024 elections, and how we can grow the Green Party into the force we need for people, planet, and peace over profit.

3:00pm: OFFICIAL END OF MEETING

There may be opportunities to continue informal discussion and socializing after the official end of the meeting for members who so desire.