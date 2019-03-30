RSVP for Wisconsin Health Literacy Summit

press release: The nationally recognized 2019 Wisconsin Health Literacy Summit will be held April 2-3 at Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, Madison. The theme of this year’s event is “A sharper view through the lens of health literacy.” In addition to the Summit days are Pre-Summit Sessions on April 1, offering interactive workshops for professionals.

This activity is jointly provided by Wisconsin Health Literacy and the University of Wisconsin–Madison Interprofessional Continuing Education Partnership (ICEP). Registration is still open through March 30 and Summit information is available at WisconsinHealthLiteracy.org

Launching the Summit is keynote speaker Dean Schillinger, MD. Dr. Schillinger will present "The Power of Community Voice: Enhancing Public Health Literacy for Vulnerable Populations." His talk will provide insights learned from a youth-led diabetes prevention campaign that combined The Arts with Public Health.

The Summit includes over 90 presenters and 25 different breakout workshops on topics such as empowering patients to get involved in health and healthcare decisions, exploring unconscious bias toward certain populations, communicating with refugees on health issues, navigating hard-to-read health forms, and helping consumers understand health insurance.

Closing the Summit will be award-winning National Geographic photojournalist, Annie Griffiths. Annie will discuss the impact her photos have in covering under-reported issues and solutions that affect women and children in seven key areas: food, water, health, education, energy, economic empowerment and climate change impact.

Major sponsors for the Summit are Exact Science, Gundersen Health System, UnitedHealthcare, Healthy Dane, Lilly, Marshfield Clinic Health System, MetaStar Inc., WEA Trust, and Wisconsin Hospital Association Foundation.