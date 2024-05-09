Wisconsin Heights vs. Lake Mills

media release: The Madison Mallards and Madison Night Mares are excited to host the first high school baseball and softball games of the year at Warner Park this Thursday, May 9, and Friday, May 10.

The teams will be the first to play on the recently installed artificial turf. Softball will also be the first teams to use the state-of-the-art movable outfield fence, which will be used for Night Mares home games.

Thursday’s baseball matchup between Wisconsin Heights and Lake Mills is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m.

Friday’s softball matchup will feature Edgewood High School and Baraboo High School, and is scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m.

The Madison Mallards open their season on Tuesday, May 28th at 5:35 p.m. against the Eau Claire Express. For more information on the Madison Mallards, visit mallardsbaseball.com or email info@mallardsbaseball.com.

The Madison Night Mares will host the La Crosse Steam for its home opener on Sunday, June 16th at 6:05 p.m. The complete 2024 schedule can be found here. Group outings, season ticket packages, and eight ticket flex plans are now available by calling the Madison Softball office at 608-246-4277. Fans can reserve their season tickets now for only $50.

For more information on the Madison Night Mares, visit madisonnightmares.com or email info@madisonnightmares.com.