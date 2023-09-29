Wisconsin Hispanic Leaders

press release: The first annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration organized by Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development (LOUD) is an amazing collection of talented local Hispanic artists, creating portraits of six longstanding Hispanic community leaders.

Featured artists and Leaders at the 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration include:

Patricia Castaneda Tucker painting a portrait of Anita Herrera

Carlos Raul Mireles painting a portrait of Ben Obregon

Chele Ramos painting a portrait of Maria Banuelos

Carina Vargas Nunez painting a portrait of Lucia Nunez

Sophia Voelker painting a picture of Ricardo Gonzalez

Rozalia Singh painting a portrait of Dr. Salvador Carranza

Join us for a special celebration event on Saturday, October 7, 5:30-6:30pm, featuring music and dancing on Rotunda Stage!