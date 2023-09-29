Wisconsin Hispanic Leaders
Overture Center 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: The first annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration organized by Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development (LOUD) is an amazing collection of talented local Hispanic artists, creating portraits of six longstanding Hispanic community leaders.
Featured artists and Leaders at the 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration include:
Patricia Castaneda Tucker painting a portrait of Anita Herrera
Carlos Raul Mireles painting a portrait of Ben Obregon
Chele Ramos painting a portrait of Maria Banuelos
Carina Vargas Nunez painting a portrait of Lucia Nunez
Sophia Voelker painting a picture of Ricardo Gonzalez
Rozalia Singh painting a portrait of Dr. Salvador Carranza