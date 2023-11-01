Wisconsin Homeowner Crash Course in Energy Efficiency, Tax Credits & IRA

media release: The Citizens Utility Board of Wisconsin (CUB) is hosting a webinar on November 1, 2023, about the costs of energy in Wisconsin. RENEW Wisconsin is encouraging members to attend the session to learn what Wisconsin ratepayers and consumers should be aware of as we move into the cooler seasons. CUB will be joined by a panel of experts who will share real-world examples of actions (i.e., decarbonization, energy efficiency actions) that residents can take to address their energy burden within their own homes.

Session Moderator: Claire Schaefer Oleksiak Executive Director - Sustain Dane

Speakers:

Brady Steigauf, Program Director - Focus on Energy

Saidirick Walker, Program Manager - Green Homeowners United

Tom Content, Executive Director - Citizens Utility Board of Wisconsin