Wisconsin Humanities Opportunity Grants Info Session

media release: Opportunity Grants open the door for smaller organizations that are building healthier communities one public program at a time.

When you receive a Wisconsin Humanities grant, you become part of a vibrant statewide network of communities like yours, working together to address critical issues. Opportunity Grants support cultural sharing and learning, and your telling of crucial, underheard stories and histories. We support initiatives that foster understanding and civic engagement.

Nonprofits in underserved and rural communities are especially encouraged to apply. Tell us more about you!

Join us for an hour-long virtual Q & A session and overview of the Opportunity Grants! Register below by clicking on the date that works for you and bring your application questions.

DATES:

➞ Register for November 21st from Noon-1:00 PM

➞ Register for December 9th from 4:00—5:00 PM