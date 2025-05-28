Wisconsin Humanities: Our Next Chapter

from the Wisconsin Humanities newsletter:

Dear Wisconsin Humanities Family, Supporters, and Friends,

We're already writing our Next Chapter thanks to the 18 donors who have TRIPLED their gifts with a challenge from a generous donor!

I don't have to tell you that the Wisconsin Humanities community is really special. And that includes you!

We know everyone is wondering: What is hibernation? How will Wisconsin Humanities be working during the coming months?

To answer some of these questions and connect with you, I'd like to invite you to a SPECIAL Zoom with me next week to learn more!

This special Wisconsin Humanities online gathering is a chance to:

Celebrate 53 years of Wisconsin Humanities’ impact

Share recent organizational updates and our new direction

Thank our donors and show how their support is making a difference

Highlight the personal stories and programs that shaped our legacy

Preview the future through clips from our Human Powered podcast

You'll hear from me, as well as WH staff, who will share some of our plans for the coming months.

We will also be joined by Gerry Nasi (see his Love Wisconsin story below) and one of our Community Powered-trained Fellows!

Please join us on May 28 from 5:30-6:30 on Zoom. To REGISTER, please click on this link.

All of our hibernation plans still depend on your help. Our Next Chapter Campaign is well underway! Don't forget that right now your gift will be TRIPLED thanks to an additional cash match from a generous donor!

Together, we’re writing the next chapter for Wisconsin. Thank you.

Dena Wortzel

executive director, Wisconsin Humanities