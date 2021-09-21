ONLINE: Wisconsin Humanities Recovery Grants Info Session

media release: Informational session for Wisconsin nonprofits applying for WH Recovery Grants (deadline Oct. 15) & other funding from Wisconsin Humanities.

Wisconsin nonprofit organizations that provide cultural programming in the humanities may apply for grants of up to $20,000 from Wisconsin Humanities beginning September 15. Wisconsin Humanities Recovery Grants will help our state prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from the pandemic through the distribution of a total of $766,120 in federal funding provided to Wisconsin Humanities by the National Endowment for the Humanities and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

In Round 1 of the grants WH distributed $422,224 to 52 organizations. Round 2 of the grants opens September 15 with a deadline of October 15. WH will award $343,877 by November 30, 2021, for projects beginning December 1. Projects must be completed by October 31, 2022.

The information session will include discussion of eligibility, requirements, and how to apply. It will also provide a brief overview of WH's regular grant program.

Note: There will be an opportunity at the session for questions and answers in Spanish.

Please consult the Recovery Grants website for more information about WH Recovery Grants. For more information about our regular grant program, please see our website.