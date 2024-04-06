media release: The Wisconsin Ideas Conference is an annual event run by students to discuss the issues of today and develop tomorrow's civic leaders. We are supported by an interdisciplinary group of UW-Madison professors from law, political science, economics, business, public health, social work, psychology, and education. This year, 21 students will discuss their policy memos at the conference with topics ranging from local to international affairs. Please consider joining us. RSVP at the link provided.

Sifting and Winnowing (a student organization at UW-Madison) is sponsoring the event.