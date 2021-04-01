ONLINE: Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release: The chancellors of Wisconsin’s two largest public research universities and a venture capitalist whose firm and partners focus on campus-based innovation will take part in a 10 a.m. Thursday, April 1 webinar produced by the Wisconsin Technology Council. The webinar is the latest in the Tech Council Innovation Network’s continuing webinar series, “Crossing the Coronavirus Chasm.” Tech Council Innovation Network and Investor Networks members may register at no charge; the price for non-members is $20 for general admission and $10 for students and returning veterans. The Tech Council’s Julie Johnson will be sending webinar credentials prior to the event.

Panelists include Rebecca Blank, chancellor of the UW-Madison; Mark Mone, chancellor of the UW-Milwaukee; and Scott Button, managing director of Venture Investors, which has offices in Madison and Ann Arbor, Mich. Tech Council President Tom Still will moderate.

“As the Wisconsin economy recovers from the effects of COVID-19, one cornerstone will be its ability to build high-value companies that can add jobs, good salaries and a statewide supply chain,” said Tom Still, president of the Tech Council. “Research universities will continue to be a big part of making that happen by transferring technology to the marketplace.” The discussion will touch on the importance of public investment in the campus-based research infrastructure, examples of collaboration, emerging research trends and ways for private companies to better access UW System resources. This webinar is sponsored by EUA. The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.