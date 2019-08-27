Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release: Over the last five years, corporate venture capital investing has picked up both in terms of deal volumes as well as corporations investing in the asset class for the first time. In the United States and beyond, corporate VC deals doubled between 2014 and 2018 and dollars invested tripled.

Are Wisconsin corporations keeping up with that trend? What do corporate VCs look for in an emerging company when they invest? How do they balance financial returns and strategic goals?

Learn more at the Aug. 27 meeting of the Tech Council Innovation Network in Madison.

The luncheon will be held at The Coliseum Bar & Banquet on Madison’s E. Olin Ave. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members.

Panelists include Dr. Tim Bartholow of WEA Trust, Brian Kaas of CMFG Ventures and Molly Lahr of AmFam Ventures.

“Investing in the venture capital world isn’t for every company, but those companies that do so can gain an innovative edge while realizing gains within their funds over time,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council.

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.