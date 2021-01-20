ONLINE: Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release: The 18th annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest is accepting entries online for the 2021 competition until 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31.

The contest is designed to encourage entrepreneurs in the startup stage of tech-based businesses in Wisconsin. The contest links up-and-coming entrepreneurs with a statewide network of community resources, expert advice and mentoring, management talent and possible sources of capital.

The webinar is hosted by the Wisconsin Technology Council and is the latest in the Tech Council Innovation Network’s continuing webinar series, “Crossing the Coronavirus Chasm.” This event is free to attend. Click here to register. The Tech Council’s Julie Johnson will be sending webinar credentials prior to the event.

Panelists include Jackie Hind of Plumb Pharmaceuticals, the grand prize winner of the 2020 contest, long-time contest judge and Tech Council board member Jim Jermain of AT&T, and Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. The three will discuss tips on competing at a high level in the contest.

“Over time, the Governor’s Business Plan Contest has connected contestants to resources, investors and other entrepreneurs like themselves, helping them improve their chances of business survival in a competitive world,” said Tom Still, president of the Tech Council.

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.