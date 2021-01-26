ONLINE: Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release:

From lab to marketplace: Learn how Milwaukee tech transfer works at Jan. 26 Tech Council webinar A growing commercial pathway for intellectual property in Wisconsin runs through research and development engines in the Milwaukee region, both private and public. Join “technology transfer” leaders from five of those entities for a webinar 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. The webinar is hosted by the Wisconsin Technology Council and is the latest in the Tech Council Innovation Network’s continuing webinar series, “Crossing the Coronavirus Chasm.”

Tech Council Innovation Network and Investor Networks members may register at no charge; the price for non-members is $20 for general admission and $10 for students and returning veterans. The Tech Council’s Julie Johnson will be sending webinar credentials prior to the event.

Panelists include five tech transfer leaders in the Milwaukee area; Kevin Boggs of the Medical College of Wisconsin; Laura Savatski of Versiti; Daniel Sem of Concordia University; Jessica Silvaggi of UWM Research Foundation; and Kalpa Vithalani of Marquette University. “Simply defined, technology transfer is the process of moving technology from those who hold or own it other people or organizations, usually for the commercial good of all involved,” said Tom Still, president of the Tech Council. “We’ll learn how these institutions in the Milwaukee region are individually and sometimes collectively converting the ‘R’ of research into the ‘D’ of development.” The webinar is sponsored by the UW-Milwaukee and UWM Research Foundation and is in partnership with the Wisconsin Healthcare Business Forum. The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. The Wisconsin Healthcare Business Forum is a related group that tells the story of healthcare innovation in the state, from emerging technology to business partnerships. To join either, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.