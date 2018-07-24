Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release: Two additions to the growing venture capital landscape in Wisconsin will be featured at the Tuesday, July 24, Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon meeting in Madison.

George Arida of 30Ventures and Mike Rodgers of Aurora Health Care’s new venture InvestMKE will discuss their funds, investment areas of interest and best ways to connect with teams from each fund. Tech Council President Tom Still will moderate and offer perspectives based on the recent Wisconsin Portfolio report on early stage investing in Wisconsin.

The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members.

Arida is the managing director of 30Ventures, which will concentrate on early stage medical diagnostics, biotechnology tools, medical devices and industrial water and chemistry opportunities in the Midwest.

Rodgers is the vice president of strategic innovation at Aurora Health Care, which initiated InvestMKE. The fund is committed to investing in technologies and innovations that will make wellness easier, more efficient and more personalized. It plans to invest $5 million in local startups over the next five years.

“The emergence of two more funds in Wisconsin is an encouraging sign about investor confidence in the state’s ability to generate early stage deal flow,” Still said.

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.