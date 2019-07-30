Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release: How machine learning and data science are changing healthcare information technology and medicine in general will be the topic of the Tuesday, July 30 Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon meeting in Madison.

James Hickman of Epic Systems will discuss the landscape of data science and machine learning in healthcare, predictive modeling efforts at Epic and impacts on patient care and operations and the future of machine learning applications in healthcare IT.

Hickman leads Epic’s data science team, which works alongside Epic software developers and organizations using Epic software to support success with the development and implementation of predictive models and machine learning features.

The luncheon will be held at The Coliseum Bar & Banquet on Madison’s E. Olin Ave. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members.

“From diagnosis in medical imaging to crowd-sourced data collection, and from personalized medicine to treatment suggestions, machine learning is changing medicine. We’re pleased to hear about such trends from one of Epic’s leading experts on the topic,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council.

This luncheon is in partnership with the Wisconsin Healthcare Business Forum.

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.