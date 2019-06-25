Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release: The advent of summer means people are getting back in touch with nature … and nature is touching humans, not always in a healthy way. Research to aid people and animals alike will be featured at the Tuesday, June 25 Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon meeting in Madison.

Panelists thus far are Dr. Jorge Osorio, professor at the UW-Madison’s School of Veterinary Medicine, who is researching vaccines for bats and ticks and Tom D’Orazio, chief executive officer of SpayVac-for-Wildlife, a company working on targeted contraceptives for overabundant, feral in invasive species. SpayVac was a finalist in the 2019 Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest.

Panelists will each give a seven-minute pitch to former “ag-tech” investor Keiran Furlong of the UW-Madison’s Discovery to Product.

The luncheon will be held at The Coliseum Bar & Banquet on Madison’s E. Olin Ave. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members.

“With its outdoors and agricultural traditions, Wisconsin has long stood at the crossroads of research of diseases and conditions that can affect people and animals alike,” said Tom Still, president of the Tech Council. “We’ll learn more about that research can be transferred to markets that improve environments for all concerned.”

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.