ONLINE: Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release: A state budget proposal to invest $100 million in a privately matched venture capital “fund of funds” will be the topic of a 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 24 webinar produced by the Wisconsin Technology Council. The webinar is the latest in the Tech Council Innovation Network’s continuing webinar series, “Crossing the Coronavirus Chasm.” Tech Council Innovation Network and Investor Networks members may register at no charge; the price for non-members is $20 for general admission and $10 for students and returning veterans. The Tech Council’s Julie Johnson will be sending webinar credentials prior to the event. Click here to register!

Panelists include state Rep. Mike Kuglitsch, R-New Berlin, one of four co-chairs of the Legislature’s informal Tech Caucus; Sam Rikkers, deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.; and Burlington entrepreneur Karen Renee, president of eCourt Reporters. Tech Council President Tom Still will moderate. “The $100-million state investment, which would require a 2-to-1 private match over time, would be a giant step forward in Wisconsin’s evolution as a welcoming state for emerging companies,” said Tom Still, president of the Tech Council. “A larger fund of funds will help put the state on par with our Midwestern neighbors.”

