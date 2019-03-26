Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release: Hear from Dr. Thomas “Rock” Mackie, UW Health’s first chief innovation officer, at the Tuesday, March 26 Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon meeting in Madison.

Dr. Mackie brings a wealth of company startup and market intelligence to his new role at UW Health. He founded or co-founded companies such as Geometrics, TomoTherapy (now Accuray) and HealthMyne, has invested in young companies, and was a faculty member at UW-Madison in the medical physics and human oncology departments.

The luncheon will be held at The Coliseum Bar & Banquet on Madison’s E. Olin Ave. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members. Click here to register.

UW Health’s innovation initiative is in partnership with the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health and focused on helping UW Health’s own employees and medical staff.

The goal is to offer support for creative ideas and projects with potential to achieve better health outcomes or to solve problems facing UW Health patients, providers and the health system – and that are also scalable to create value beyond UW Health and the campus.

“There are few people who better understand bridging the gap between innovative campus research and success in the marketplace than Rock Mackie,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. “Translating great research into great companies and products is what he does best.”

The luncheon is sponsored by Old National Bank and UW-Madison Office of Business Engagement and co-produced by the Wisconsin Healthcare Business Forum.

