Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release: It’s predicted that artificial intelligence machines will be able to perform the same intellectual tasks as people by 2050. Will AI destroy jobs – or create them? Learn how AI is taking root in Wisconsin at the Tuesday, May 22, Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon meeting in Madison.

The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members.

Panelists are Derek Riley, associate professor and program director of the computer science department at Milwaukee School of Engineering, which recently received a $34-million gift to fund AI research and a new computer science center; UW-Madison Professor Jignesh Patel, founder of DataChat, which allows users to converse with an AI-powered chatbot with no coding experience necessary; and Dale Willis, co-founder of Curate, which uses AI to sift through municipal agendas and collect early information on potential construction projects.

AI is the theory that computer systems can perform tasks that normally require human intelligence, such as translating between languages; discovering new uses for existing drugs; detecting crop disease; and even identifying new celestial bodies in space.

“Artificial intelligence makes it possible for machines to learn from experience, adjust to new information and even do things humans do. It is expected to transform technology in the same way the modern computer did in the 1970s,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council.

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.