Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release: Alan Halverson, a Microsoft veteran and UW-Madison computer sciences graduate who manages the Microsoft Gray Systems Lab in Madison, will discuss the lab’s past, present and future at the Tuesday, November 19 Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon meeting in Madison.

Halverson, who has been affiliated with the lab since its founding, will cover how work done in Madison led to data warehousing solutions for Microsoft Azure; the future of cloud computing and machine learning; and trends that affect many sectors of Wisconsin business and industry.

The Gray Systems Lab, founded in 2008, is a collaborative effort between Microsoft and the UW-Madison’s computer sciences department, where Microsoft staff work with UW-Madison graduate students to conduct research.

It is named for the late Jim Gray, who contributed to major database and transaction processing breakthroughs at Microsoft and beyond. Gray was the 1998 winner of the Turing Award, the world’s highest distinction in computer science.

The luncheon will be held at The Coliseum Bar & Banquet on Madison’s E. Olin Ave. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members.

“Microsoft’s first 10 years or so in Madison have been devoted to research and development that has helped power ‘the cloud’ and more. Coming years may also see more lab involvement with industry in Wisconsin,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council.

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.