ONLINE: Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release: The market case for supporting emerging and diverse investment fund managers in Wisconsin will be discussed during an Oct. 13, 10 a.m. webinar produced by the Wisconsin Technology Council.

The hour-long event will focus on how emerging managers – generally defined as smaller funds with a market cap on assets under management – and diverse managers – which are minority- or women-owned firms – may offer a strong return on investment while serving entrepreneurs who can otherwise be overlooked.

The webinar is the latest in the Tech Council Innovation Network’s continuing webinar series, “Crossing the Coronavirus Chasm.” Tech Council Innovation Network and Investor Networks members may register at no charge; the price for non-members is $20 for general admission and $10 for students and returning veterans. The Tech Council’s Julie Johnson will be sending webinar credentials prior to the event.

Panelists will include Jason Fields, founder of Dark Knight Capital in Milwaukee and a retiring member of the Wisconsin Assembly; Cory Nettles, founder of Generation Capital and one of the authors of Wisconsin’s investor tax credits law during his tenure as state Commerce Secretary; Will Martin, chief executive officer of the Badger State Opportunity Fund and a former state agency executive, and Erik Iverson, chief executive officer for the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation.

“As Wisconsin continues to build capacity in angel and venture capital investment, it’s vital to find ways to raise all of society’s boats,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. “The COVID-19 pandemic has made it more important than ever to tap into innovative ideas and new sources of capital. Emerging and diverse managers can help to provide that.”

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.