Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release: Hear from Chancellor Rebecca Blank as she reflects on her first five years at UW-Madison and what she sees in the university’s future at the Tuesday, Oct. 16, Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon meeting in Madison.

The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members.

Blank became chancellor in July 2013. Since that time, the university has created programs to provide targeted tuition funding, has reinvigorated support for research on campus and has seen an improvement in student debt load as well as time-to-graduation numbers. Blank has also faced several challenges as chancellor, such as absorbing budget cuts, managing tenure policy and navigating a decline in support for capital and maintenance projects.

“Chancellor Blank is the CEO of one of Wisconsin’s leading economic catalysts, not only in terms of what it raises and spends on research and other priorities, but in how the flow of talent, technology and ideas builds the larger state economy,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. “We’ll be excited to hear what the future holds for one of the nation’s leading universities.”

