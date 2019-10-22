Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release: Get an insider’s view of the planning, technology and resources that went into construction of the recently opened Exact Sciences clinical laboratory by attending the Oct. 22 Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison.

The luncheon will be held at The Coliseum Bar & Banquet on E. Olin Ave. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members.

Exact Sciences is a molecular diagnostics company with current products that focus on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. Findorff, one of Madison’s oldest construction firms, wrapped up work this summer on Exact Science’s clinical laboratory space on the city’s southwest side. Work continues on other Exact Sciences buildings.

Panelists are Bob Hougard, science and technology lead of Findorff, Jeremy Hulsey, senior project manager of Exact Sciences and Eric Lawson, president and chief executive officer of Potter Lawson.

“With 2,300 employees today and openings for many more, Exact Sciences continues to grow through projects such as its 169,000-square-foot clinical laboratory and warehouse space,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. “The lab will process samples from people who use the company’s Cologuard screening kit for colorectal cancer, which kills about 50,000 people a year – mostly in cases where the disease was not detected early enough.”

This luncheon is in partnership with the Wisconsin Healthcare Business Forum.

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.