ONLINE: Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release: Hear from a national expert on how to turn your social media and digital marketing efforts into measurable results by attending a 10 a.m., Sept. 22 webinar hosted by the Wisconsin Technology Council.

The webinar is the latest in the Tech Council Innovation Network’s continuing webinar series, “Crossing the Coronavirus Chasm.” Tech Council Innovation Network and Investor Networks members may register at no charge; the price for non-members is $20 for general admission and $10 for students and returning veterans. The Tech Council’s Julie Johnson will be sending webinar credentials prior to the event.

Spencer X. Smith is founder of AmpliPhi Social Media Strategies and a former vice president of sales for two Fortune 500 companies. He will offer a primer on how to lever social media in your business and life.

Madison-based Smith has been called a social media expert by Forbes and has spoken at more than 250 events since 2015. Smith is an instructor at the UW-Madison and Rutgers University and a member of the Tech Council board of directors.

“Smith will cut through some of the jargon surrounding digital marketing and social media while providing tips on how to get results in an environment still dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council.

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.