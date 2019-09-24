Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release: One of the world’s experts on Ebola and influenza viruses will be joined by the head of FluGen Inc. at the Sept. 24 Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison.

Internationally renowned virologist Dr. Yoshihiro Kawaoka, a UW-Madison and University of Tokyo scientist, will explain how flu viruses naturally mutate – often into more dangerous strains. Such was the case in the 1918 pandemic that killed about 50 million people worldwide. Kawaoka is involved in fighting the Ebola virus outbreaks in Africa and is a leading authority of the transfer of “avian” flu strains from birds to people.

He will be joined by FluGen President and CEO Paul Radspinner, who will talk about the company’s work on an intranasal vaccine that may be more effective against mutated strains. Recent clinical tests conducted with a mutated, or “mismatched,” strain indicated people were much more likely to ward off the flu after receiving FluGen’s experimental vaccine.

Mismatches can greatly reduce the effectiveness of existing flu vaccines. For example, the 2018 vaccine was about 40 percent effective in warding off the flu, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Effectiveness has ranged from 10% to 60% in recent years.

“Dr. Kawaoka’s research is at the forefront of work around the world,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. “FluGen is among a small number of companies poised to provide answers to one of mankind’s oldest and most lethal maladies.”

