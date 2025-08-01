media release: Wisconsin Insect Fest Friday, August 1 | 1 - 6 pm: This year, UW–Entomology is partnering with Olbrich Botanical Gardens to present Wisconsin Insect Fest—a full day of bug-themed fun for all ages! Held alongside Butterfly Action Day, this celebration of insects offers something for everyone.

more on Blooming Butterflies:

Step into the tropical Bolz Conservatory, where up to 19 species of butterflies flutter freely among lush greenery. Blooming Butterflies offers a chance to observe these colorful creatures up close and learn about their fascinating life cycle. Don’t miss the chrysalis cases—if you're lucky, you might catch the moment a butterfly spreads its wings for the very first time!

Regular hours are 10 am-4 pm daily, July 16-Aug. 10.

Admission paid at the door - no advance reservations: $10 - Adults (ages 13 & up); $6 - Children (ages 6 - 12); Free - ages 5 & under; Free for Olbrich Members. Free admission through the AHS Reciprocal Garden Network is not available during this fundraising event. The outdoor gardens remain free.

During Blooming Butterflies, the outdoor gardens spotlight relationships between plants and pollinators with an 'I SPY' Pollinators scavenger hunt. A pollinator themed children's book is displayed as a StoryWalk along Starkweather Creek. And every child that attends Blooming Butterflies receives a coupon for a free junior scoop from our friends at Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream!

You can prepare for your visit by watching the Blooming Butterflies welcome video.

The life span of different butterflies varies from a few weeks to a few months. All flying butterflies live out their natural lives in the Conservatory, with food sources remaining for them after the exhibit dates.

Special events:

Member Presentation: Sunday, July 13 | 1-3 pm: Did you know that Olbrich volunteers have identified over 1,000 insect species at the Gardens? Join us for an exclusive member presentation where we’ll dive into the captivating, mysterious, and downright bizarre world of the insects. Discover the secrets of insect mimicry, nuptial gifts, cannibalism, and even zombification! After the presentation, venture into the Gardens on a guided walk, equipped with iNaturalist to uncover what’s lurking in plain sight—if you dare! Learn more and RSVP HERE

Butterfly Bike Parade is Saturday, July 26 | 11 am: You're invited to join a FREE community bike ride to spread milkweed seed balls along the bike path greenway! The Butterfly Bike Parade begins at Demetral Park (601 N 6th St, Madison, WI 53704). The route follows 3 miles of bike path and ends at Olbrich Gardens. Butterfly costumes and bike decorations are welcome! Each child that participates in the butterfly bike parade will receive complimentary admission to Blooming Butterflies. Bike helmets required.

Butterfly Action Day is Friday, August 1 | 10 am - 2 pm: Join us for a special day with representatives from local organizations invested in butterfly conservation! Display booths and kid-friendly activities in the Learning Center will highlight what you can do to support butterflies. No cost to attend or participate, but there is a separate cost to enter Blooming Butterflies.

Wisconsin Insect Fest Friday, August 1 | 1 - 6 pm: This year, UW–Entomology is partnering with Olbrich Botanical Gardens to present Wisconsin Insect Fest—a full day of bug-themed fun for all ages! Held alongside Butterfly Action Day, this celebration of insects offers something for everyone.

Explore the fascinating world of bugs through a dynamic mix of indoor and outdoor activities, including expert presentations, guided nature walks, hands-on discovery stations, and interactive entomology booths.

Wisconsin Insect Fest is a free, family-friendly event—perfect for curious minds of all ages. Come get inspired by the tiny creatures that play a big role in our ecosystems! Learn more and RSVP for presentations HERE

Bike Valet Parking & Tune Ups Saturdays, August 2 & 9 | 10 am - 4 pm: Bike to Blooming Butterflies on Saturday, August 3 or August 10 and enjoy FREE bike valet parking and tune-ups courtesy of our friends at Dream Bikes. Plus, anyone who bikes to Blooming Butterflies throughout the exhibit will receive a stylish ‘Bike for Butterflies’ sticker and a packet of milkweed seeds.