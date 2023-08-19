media release: Mark your calendars! The 2023 Wisconsin Insect Fest event is coming to the Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center near the Wisconsin Dells on Saturday, August 19th. This year’s Insect Fest is a one-day event starting at 2 PM and going into the evening hours with an insect survey after sundown. A cookout-style dinner will be provided to participants in the evening (please RSVP using the blue box above).

Upham Woods is a 300+ acre UW/Extension-affiliated property along the Wisconsin River just north of the Wisconsin Dells (about an hour from Madison). Insect Fest will have a mixture of indoor and outdoor insect-themed activities suitable for a wide range of ages, including educational presentations, hands-on activities, live insects, guided insect hikes, and an informal BioBlitz activity.

The Wisconsin Insect Fest is a family-friendly event, and we encourage everyone to attend and learn about the fascinating world of insects. We hope to see you there!