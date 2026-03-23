From Defense to War: New Challenges to Global Peacebuilding

media release: EDGEWOOD UNIVERSITY and the WISCONSIN INSTITUTE FOR PEACE AND CONFLICT STUDIES invite students, academics, and activists to submit proposals for papers, presentations, posters, roundtable discussions, artistic products, and/or performances for a one-day conference at the Edgewood University campus in Madison, Wisconsin.

TOPICS MAY INCLUDE (but are not limited to) challenges related to mass migration, human rights violations, military interventions, and changes in various national economic and defense strategies and in the structure of international organizations and alliances.

Sponsored by the Wisconsin Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies and Edgewood University

Friday, April 10, 2026

Edgewood University, Madison, Wisconsin