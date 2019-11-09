press release: Madison Table Tennis Club is excited to announce the first ever Wisconsin Inter-Club Table Tennis Tournament, to be hosted by the Madison Table Tennis Club. We will be using our facility at the East Madison Community Center at 8 Straubel Court. The tournament will be held this Saturday November 9. We will start at 9 am, and be completed by 3 pm.

Table tennis clubs from around the state will each send a four person team, with both singles and doubles matches used to determine bragging rights for the best club in the state!

There is very limited parking in front of the EMCC. There is plenty of parking behind the building. Go to the end of Straubel Street instead of Straubel Court, and turn left into the parking lot.

For further info contact Tom Running at 608-213-0246 or tomrunn@sbcglobal.net