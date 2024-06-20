media release: Thurs. June 20 6:00 pm First Unitarian Society (900 Univ. Bay Dr.) -- Wisconsin Interfaith Voter Engagement Campaign - Pray with your feet, p ray with your vote! We will bring together people of all faiths with the common goal to educate and engage the general electorate for today and future generations. Through this work, we can build greater understanding and stronger ties amongst the different faith communities that join in this unique partnership. We will empower our supporters and volunteers to take action through voting, advocating for their rights, and holding all stakeholders accountable. WIVEC will share our plans for the current election season and how you and your congregation can get organized and involved. More info? kristis@fusmadison.org .