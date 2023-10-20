media release: Cross country mountain biking abounds this weekend as more than 1,900 middle and high school co-ed student athletes and their families from across Wisconsin will descend upon Waterloo, Wisconsin, for the 2023 Wisconsin Interscholastic Cycling League State Championship Event at Trek Trails.

Friday night will feature a night ride on Trek’s private trail system. Saturday athletes and their coaches will spend the day pre-riding the race course, trying out Trek’s new Pump Track and celebrating the season with costume parties, a raffle and special recognitions in the evening. Sunday is race day where athletes will enjoy friendly competition for the state championship and the series overall winners on the world-class Trek Trails.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Cycling League (501(c)3) has been part of the national movement of NICA since 2014. Using mountain biking as a youth development tool, nearly 900 highly trained volunteer coaches deliver programs designed to build strong minds, bodies, character and community through cycling to more than 1900 middle and high school student-athletes, on more than 90 teams around the state.

Mountain bike races provide healthy competition and a weekend of camaraderie at venues all over Wisconsin. Adventure programming provides group riding opportunities without the pressure of the race clock. GRiT, Girls Riding Together, encourages female athletes and coaches to get involved. Teen Trail Corps teaches land and resource stewardship when student-athletes and coaches help assist with trail maintenance.

Using methods based on our FIERC values of Fun, Inclusivity, Equity, Respect and Community, student-athletes learn bike handling skills and trail etiquette while creating a positive, accepting team culture in the outdoors where every athlete participates to the best of his/her/their ability. There are no bench players in mountain biking! We are rapidly growing as more students discover this fun, inclusive, challenging, and healthy sport where every youth is empowered to be part of a thriving and engaged cycling community.