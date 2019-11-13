Wisconsin Jazz Orchestra with Darren Sterud

press release: The Wisconsin Jazz Orchestra features south central Wisconsin’s premier jazz musicians. Playing a wide range of music, members have performed around the world with artists synonymous with jazz. The group is currently led by trombonist Darren Sterud from Mama Digdown’s Brass Band and the Darren Sterud Orchestra.

The Wisconsin Jazz Orchestra is:

Megan Moran: Vocalist

Al Falaschi: Lead Alto

Luke Busch: Alto

Tony Barba: Tenor

Mark Cyra: Tenor

Nicholas Bartell: Bari

Jon Schipper: Lead Trumpet

Jim Doherty: Trumpet

Dave Cooper: Trumpet

Paul Dietrich: Trumpet

Darren Sterud: Lead Trombone/Musical Director

Flaviano Estrella: Trombone

Mike Dugan: Trombone

Brian Whitty: Bass Trombone

Chris Rottmeyer: Piano

Ben Ferris: Bass

Matthew Endres: Drums