media release: This first of its kind Wisconsin Justice Summit will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Madison (203 Wisconsin Ave.) Doors open at 9:45 and the Summit will kick off with a bang at 10:00 am… Sharp! The Summit will come to a close at about 8:00 pm.

It will be the first of ongoing seasonal summits. By the end of the day on July 22, we hope to have picked a date for the next summit in the fall. You can help us pick a date at any time by going to this poll. The Fall Summit and Future justice summits will be held in a variety of regions around Wisconsin.

Our goal is to create a statewide strategic unity plan for dramatically shifting the political climate in Wisconsin with focused statewide actions for peace, justice, sustainability, and democracy.

The following leaders have signed on to help guide it so far:

Judge Everette Mitchell

State Rep Francesca Hong

Emily Park, 350 Wisconsin

Rev. Jerry Folk, Interfaith Peace Working Group

State Rep Darrin Madison

State Rep Supreme Moore Omokunde,

Montre Moore, NAACP,

and many others.

Register to take part in the summit by going here: https://tinyurl.com/JusticeSummitRegistration

Share our Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1233532213960510/

Visit and share this Summit info page: https://tinyurl.com/WIJusticeSummitInfo

Here is the first draft to a summit schedule which is open to input and subject to change:

https://tinyurl.com/BUSummitSchedule

You can also follow us on Instagram Buildingunitywi.

For more information about how you can help make this Summit be an exciting turning point for peace, justice, sustainability and real democracy, call Building Unity at 608-630-3633.

Ahead of the summit:

We are meeting to plan on Tuesday nights at 7 pm via Zoom:

https://zoom.us/j/99245031795 Meeting ID: 992 4503 1795 Any phone: +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Meeting on Tues. July 4 is rescheduled to Wed. July 5 - Same time and link.

Drop in anytime and help us to create a powerful statewide summit.

To help us build momentum for the July 22nd Wisconsin Justice Summit, we have launched the Campaign for Love, Unity, and Equity (C.L.U.E.)

Please endorse this campaign and the Wisconsin Justice Summit by going here: https://tinyurl.com/CLUESignUpForm

Using the 6/page “Flier for All of Us” we are showing up and supporting the actions of our partners in hopes of building powerful movement momentum for the summit on July 22. If your group would like to add a date or link to this flier, please call us at Building Unity - 608-630-3633.

We encourage any of our partner groups supporting the summit to create their own portion of the summit. Below are the first of our Summit Posters. Watch them grow as more groups get involved in this project.